Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Launches Bizarre 'Ketchup Or Makeup' Collection

The $25 collector's item will be available at a New York hotdog stand pop-up shop or online at their website KetchupOrMakeup.com. The MSCHF art collective is known for its odd collaborations, some of which are real and some of which are fictional. They have previously worked to release big-name products like the Lil Nas X Nikes with one drop of human blood and Jimmy Fallon's Gobstomper sneakers. They were also behind the "Eat the Rich" ice cream truck pop-up in New York earlier this summer. In April, they teamed up with The Weeknd to sell playable vinyl made out of saw blades.

Fans took to the comments to react to the out-of-character collaboration for Fenty Beauty. "That's a joke isn't it?" wrote one Instagram user. "Is Rihanna still on maternity leave," another commenter joked, while another user just wrote, "Weird."