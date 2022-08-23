Texas Residents Say Ground Shook After Intense Explosion

By Ginny Reese

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A huge explosion rattled San Antonio late on Monday night (August 22). News 4 San Antonio reported that a lightning strike may be to blame for the explosion.

Crews received reports of the explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System facility. According to nearby residents, the explosion was so strong that it shook the ground.

A huge fire could be seen at the facility inside the large fenced in area surrounding it, and it could be seen for miles.

The roads leading there were blocked off as crews from Bexar County Fire and San Antonio Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

According to News 4 San Antonio, lightning may have struck some large tanks that contained flammable liquids.

No injuries have been reported in the explosion so far. Water service was not affected, but some residents did lose power.

See a photo of the massive explosion below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.