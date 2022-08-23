This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana

In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state.

To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.

According to the report, Fausto's Bistro, located in Metairie, is the best Italian restaurant in all of Louisiana. This family-run has been a staple of the community for decades, serving up incredible Italian cuisine that includes many recipes created by (owners) the Di Pietro brothers' mother. From traditional antipasti like arancini and calamari fritti to favorites like lasagna and eggplant parmigiana, you're sure to enjoy whatever you order.

Fausto's Bistro is located at 530 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Fausto's Bistro offers Italian comfort food at its finest. Two brothers own this restaurant and serve up classic recipes passed down through the family. Be sure to try Fausto's frutti di mare (chock-full of seafood) or veal scallopini Rolando — each named after one of the brothers."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Italian restaurant in each state.