You Can Float And Watch Your Favorite Movies At This Texas Drive-In Theater

Grab your bestie and get your float on at this drive-in movie theater in Texas.

At Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, sitting in your car isn't the only way you can watch your favorite movies. A floating platform is available for you to sit on while movies are projected onto a 20-foot screen on Lady Bird Lake in Austin, according to Culture Map Austin. You can also catch the blockbuster hits in the water if you're privy to kayaks, paddleboards and canoes. The weekly waterfront floating cinema is scheduled to start August 25 and will be available every Thursday.

There's also a cruise available once a month where you can hop aboard and catch a movie. These cruises are scheduled to set sail every Wednesday starting September 14.

Here's a look at the upcoming movie schedule for the Waterfront Floating Cinema:

August 25: Everything Everywhere All At Once

September 1: Grease Sing-A-Long: For Olivia Newton-John

September 8: Pirates of the Caribbean

September 14: Pirates of the Caribbean

September 15: Raya and the Last Dragon

September 22: Pearl

Tickets are up for grabs now.