You Can Float And Watch Your Favorite Movies At This Texas Drive-In Theater
By Dani Medina
August 23, 2022
Grab your bestie and get your float on at this drive-in movie theater in Texas.
At Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, sitting in your car isn't the only way you can watch your favorite movies. A floating platform is available for you to sit on while movies are projected onto a 20-foot screen on Lady Bird Lake in Austin, according to Culture Map Austin. You can also catch the blockbuster hits in the water if you're privy to kayaks, paddleboards and canoes. The weekly waterfront floating cinema is scheduled to start August 25 and will be available every Thursday.
There's also a cruise available once a month where you can hop aboard and catch a movie. These cruises are scheduled to set sail every Wednesday starting September 14.
Here's a look at the upcoming movie schedule for the Waterfront Floating Cinema:
- August 25: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- September 1: Grease Sing-A-Long: For Olivia Newton-John
- September 8: Pirates of the Caribbean
- September 14: Pirates of the Caribbean
- September 15: Raya and the Last Dragon
- September 22: Pearl