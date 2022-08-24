Colorado City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots

Summer is usually the prime time for people to travel, but autumn can be a great time to plan a vacation, too. There's usually less foot traffic at tourist attractions, and the weather is cooler depending on where you go. Plus, fall is the peak time to watch the leaves change color or enjoy local festivals.

PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation. Their list includes national parks, popular cities, under-the-radar spots, iconic locations, and more.

One Washington city made the list: Aspen! This popular city attracts tourists thanks to mountain landscape and the various activities. Writers explained further:

"For a mountainous vacation that does have plenty of fall foliage, plan a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where you can take in the vivid colors, snowcapped mountains and cooler temperatures, while taking advantage of thinner crowds and lower costs. Unlike some parts of the Northeast, Aspen’s colors tend to peak in mid-September, so plan for an early fall trip for the most beautiful scenery."

There are plenty of trails and tours that'll expose you to the scenic countryside, from Maroon Lake Scenic Trail to the Rio Grande Trail. Aspen is also home to the John Denver Sanctuary, a natural landmark dedicated to the country singer.

Check out PureWow's full list of awesome fall vacation recommendations.