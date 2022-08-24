Demi Lovato Regrets Making Documentaries About Herself In Her 20s

Demi Lovato has some regrets about making so many documentaries about herself in her 20s. During a recent interview with Alternative Press, the singer reflected on her second decade of life just days before turning 30 on August 20th.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are, too," the singer told the magazine. "And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos. […] I wish I would have waited until I had my sh*t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else. […] My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'”

Since 2012, Demi has released three documentaries, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong in 2012, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in 2017, and Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil in 2021. Demi also launched a Peacock Original show called Unidentified with Demi Lovato which sees her and leading alien experts on the quest to answer questions about extraterrestrial life.

Turning 30 brought more clarity not just to Demi's professional life, but to her personal life as well. Demi recently revealed that "having a family" is really important to her. “My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane ’cause I’ve already done that,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Things like having a family is really important to me…It’s the substance of life.” Lovato also spoke about her desire to have children in a recent radio interview. “I don’t know why I want to say this, but I can’t wait to have kids someday,” she shared.