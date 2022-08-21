Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Posts Sweet Tribute For Her 30th Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 21, 2022
Demi Lovato has revealed who her new boyfriend is by sharing a sweet tribute he posted in honor of her 30th birthday on August 20th. "ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," the indie/alternative musician Jutes wrote on Instagram. "i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."
Earlier this month, an insider revealed to E! News that Demi was currently in "a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend." The source added that she was "very happy and in a great place." The singer commented on Jutes' birthday post writing, "I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you."
Demi is also fresh off releasing her cathartic album HOLY FVCK which sees the artist returning to her rock roots. In the song "29," one of the last singles before the album dropped, fans began speculating it was in reference to Demi's ex Wilmer Valderrama.