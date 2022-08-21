Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Posts Sweet Tribute For Her 30th Birthday

Demi Lovato has revealed who her new boyfriend is by sharing a sweet tribute he posted in honor of her 30th birthday on August 20th. "ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," the indie/alternative musician Jutes wrote on Instagram. "i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."