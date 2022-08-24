Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Colorado

If you're ever craving pasta, look no further than a nearby Italian restaurant. These eateries are home to classic comfort foods and pasta dishes, from chicken parmesan and pizza to gnocchi and risotto. Desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and gelato, are sure to end your meal on a high note.

Since there are thousands of Italian restaurants across the country, Taste of Home decided to find the best one in every state.

According to the website, Colorado's best Italian restaurant is Ristorante Del Lago!

"Treat yourself to a luxe Italian dinner at Ristorante Del Lago at the Broadmoor Resort. You’ll dine on top-notch Italian food while overlooking the lake and mountains in the distance," writers say.

The restaurant's website also gives potential customers an idea of what to expect if you dine here:

"Ristorante Del Lago crafts fragrant wood fired pizzas, a selection of meats off the rotisserie, and pasta made fresh in-house daily. The aging room also boasts authentic salumi and formaggio imported straight from Italy. Freshly made cannoli and homemade gelato are the most delightful way to conclude your meal."

You can find this restaurant at the lobby level of Broadmoor West, which is located at 1 Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of stellar Italian restaurants across the country.