Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington

If you're ever craving pasta, look no further than a nearby Italian restaurant. These eateries are home to classic comfort foods and pasta dishes, from chicken parmesan and pizza to gnocchi and risotto. Desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and gelato, are sure to end your meal on a high note.

Since there are thousands of Italian restaurants across the country, Taste of Home decided to find the best one in every state.

According to the website, Washington's best Italian restaurant is Spinasse!

"Spinasse focuses on traditional cuisine inspired by the Piedmont area of northern Italy and uses products from local farmers to craft their meals. You’ll want to snag a seat at the bar to get a view into the open kitchen," writers say.