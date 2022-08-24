Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 24, 2022

Italian pasta fettuccine
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving pasta, look no further than a nearby Italian restaurant. These eateries are home to classic comfort foods and pasta dishes, from chicken parmesan and pizza to gnocchi and risotto. Desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and gelato, are sure to end your meal on a high note.

Since there are thousands of Italian restaurants across the country, Taste of Home decided to find the best one in every state.

According to the website, Washington's best Italian restaurant is Spinasse!

"Spinasse focuses on traditional cuisine inspired by the Piedmont area of northern Italy and uses products from local farmers to craft their meals. You’ll want to snag a seat at the bar to get a view into the open kitchen," writers say.

According to the restaurant's website, executive chef Huart Lane actually studied culinary arts in the Piemonte area of Italy before joining Spinasse in 2010.

Taking a look at the menu, diners can look forward to risotto, braised pork belly, king salmon, New York steak, and many more delicious offerings. They also have a sister bar and eatery called Artusi.

You can find Spinasse at 1531 14th Ave. in Seattle.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of stellar Italian restaurants across the country.

