Leaked 'Masked Singer' Clip Reignites Tom Brady Rumor

A leaked clip from the upcoming season of The Masked Singer has reignited rumors of Tom Brady's participation on the celebrity singing competition during his more than 10-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The clip, which was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports, shows comedic actor Ken Jeong, a judge on the show, say that a contestant dressed as a hummingbird had a disguise and performance that was "screaming out like a football legend," before guessing that the celebrity was Brady after initially throwing out Peyton Manning, Brady's longtime on-field rival, as a possible guess.

"He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on 'The Masked Singer,'" Jeong said, although inaccurately noting a fine, rather than an excused absence. "This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!"