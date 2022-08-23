Tom Brady Addresses 'Masked Singer' Conspiracy Theory

Tom Brady isn't going to be on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer, at least that's the story he's telling right now.

Brady addressed a growing conspiracy theory that he was actually participating in the taping of the FOX celebrity singing competition while away from to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for more than 10 days and returning on Monday (August 22).

"Wasn't on the masked singer (sic) last week. Was wearing a mask though," Brady quote-tweeted with a video showing someone wearing only a helmet and his BRADY brand underwear doing stunts on a motorcycle -- although unlikely to actually be the quarterback himself.