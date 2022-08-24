Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case Has Been Dismissed

By Yashira C.

August 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Branch's domestic assault case has been dismissed at the request of the state, Billboard confirmed on Wednesday (August 24.)

The “Everywhere” singer was arrested two weeks ago on August 11 for a possible domestic disturbance against husband Patrick Carney, drummer of The Black Keys. Billboard obtained copies of the arrest report which stated that she was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond. In previous court documents, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face "one to two times" amid claims he cheated on her.

The arrest came shortly after Branch tweeted about Carney's infidelity while she was "home with our 6 month old daughter." The tweet has since been deleted — however, the singer opened up about the situation in a statement to People. "To say that I am totally devasted doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," she wrote. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." She continued, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness." Branch filed for divorce from Carney on Friday (August 12), citing irreconcilable differences after three years of marriage.

