Michigan Man Calls In Fake Bomb Threats On His Own Home

A Michigan man has been arrested after calling in fake bomb threats on his own home so he could pin the blame on his neighbor, according to Click on Detroit.

On August 17, authorities received a bomb threat from an unknown caller. The individual also threatened to kill the occupants of the home. The next day, a second bomb threat was made to a neighboring home, again threatening to kill a family. When officers arrived, it looked as though the home had been broken into, but Holly police, MSP troopers, FBI agents and ATF agents determined there was no bomb inside the home.

Holly police officers had been investigating a series of fake 911 calls from May 2022. The caller, now identified as Robert Edward Nelson, Jr., would report crimes and other serious emergencies that were happening in one specific neighborhood. He called using a 911-only phone, which made it difficult to track the caller's identity, according to authorities.

When Holly officers interviewed Nelson, who was the owner of the home targeted by the threats, they originally thought he was the victim. He later confessed to police he made the fake 911 calls with the intent to blame it on a neighbor he had previous grievances with. Nelson was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail. He was charged with three counts of false report or threat of terrorism.