Bri Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos Of New Baby With Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'

Bri Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed baby boy Legendary on June 28 and they can't get enough of their new "angel"!

The model shared a photo carousel of photos with the baby who they announced earlier this week. "Its still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel. To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling.. Little man had only been earth side a few hours here 🤗 He’s already growing and changing so fast," Tiesi said.

The 31-year-old added that she'll be sharing a "pregnancy vlog" in the next few days, plus "a few more big surprises." She already uploaded an 11-minute-long "labor and delivery" vlog to her YouTube channel earlier this week, People reported.