Bri Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos Of New Baby With Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'

By Dani Medina

July 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bri Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed baby boy Legendary on June 28 and they can't get enough of their new "angel"!

The model shared a photo carousel of photos with the baby who they announced earlier this week. "Its still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel. To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling.. Little man had only been earth side a few hours here 🤗 He’s already growing and changing so fast," Tiesi said.

The 31-year-old added that she'll be sharing a "pregnancy vlog" in the next few days, plus "a few more big surprises." She already uploaded an 11-minute-long "labor and delivery" vlog to her YouTube channel earlier this week, People reported.

The couple recently revealed that Legendary was born on 1:28 a.m. on June 28 and he was 8 pounds and 10 ounces. In another Instagram post, she shared a photo of Cannon with the caption, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you."

Legendary is Cannon's eighth child. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey, Golden "Sagon," 5, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Nick Cannon
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.