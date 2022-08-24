Olivia Wilde Slams Jason Sudeikis For Messy Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde has broken her silence on her and ex Jason Sudeikis' fight for custody of their two children. In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, August 24th, the actress/director slammed Sudeikis for publicly serving her with legal documents while she was onstage at CinemaCon earlier this year.

“It was my workplace,” she said. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”