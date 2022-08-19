Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Have Rare PDA Moment On Date Night

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made sure to take a break from their busy schedules to enjoy some one on one time together for a date night in New York City.

In a rare moment of PDA were seen sharing a kiss during a workout at a gym on Thursday (August 18), Page Six reports, also sharing photos of their night out. But the loved-up couple didn't end the night there. They eventually made their way to Soho to grab dinner at Italian-American eatery Rubirosa Ristorante, grabbing dinner before leaving the restaurant hand in hand.

The "As It Was" singer looked cool in a long-sleeved crochet shirt, brown striped pants and white shoes, while Wilde was breezy in a navy blue shirt, long patterned blue skirt and Adidas sneakers.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in late 2020, tend to keep the details of their relationship private, but they have been known to show their support for each other. Recently, Wilde was seen dancing the night away at one of her boyfriend's concerts, while Styles made a rare comment about his girlfriend earlier this year praising her work as a director.

Styles, who is about to start a residency at Madison Square Garden, is currently roaming across the world for his Love On Tour, delighting packed crowds and even assisting in marriage proposals. Wilde is also fairly busy, gearing up to release her highly-anticipated film Don't Worry Darling, starring Styles opposite Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh. Wilde received high praise for her directorial debut with 2019's Booksmart.