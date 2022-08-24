This Is Not A Drill: Arctic Monkeys Just Announced Their New Album

After nearly two years of teasing, Arctic Monkeys have officially announced their seventh album, The Car. The 10-track project will feature the song "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am," which the band debuted during a festival set just yesterday (August 23).

Frontman Alex Turner detailed the upcoming album's sonic components in an interview with Big Issue. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth," he revealed, referring to 2018's spac-age Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

“You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place,” he added. “In that way, it does all feel like it’s connected to us 20 years ago in the garage when it was pure instinct."

But that doesn't mean it'll sound like their earlier material. “It’s a response I’ve had to other things we’ve composed," Turner explained. "This idea of something sounding ‘cinematic’. I never completely subscribe to it, but it’s louder this time.”

The Car is slated for an October 21 release and can be preordered via Arctic Monkeys' online store.