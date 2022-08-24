This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap foods in Ohio are chili and buckeyes. Cheapsim recommended trying the Buckeyes that are served at Malley's Candy in Cleveland. Skyline Chili is known for serving some of the greatest, affordable chili in the Midwest.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Cincinnati is known for its chili, famously served three ways (spaghetti, chili, cheese), four ways (add beans or onion), or five ways (spaghetti, chili, cheese, onions, and beans). Pleasant Ridge Chili has been serving the stuff since the '60s. The Buckeye state also has a bit of a sweet tooth, especially when it comes to its namesake chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls."