This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina

In North Carolina, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state.

To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.

According to the report, Joseph's Italian Bistro & Chop House, located in Southport, is the best Italian restaurant in all of North Carolina. With delicious Italian cuisine, premiere wine and spirits, and incredible views of the intracoastal waterway, this restaurant can't be beat. Try ordering favorites like carbonara, eggplant parmigiana, lasagna, chicken marsala and more.

Joseph's Italian Bistro is located at 5003 O'Quinn Boulevard, SE C, in Southport.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Joseph's Italian Bistro offers top-notch service, a large wine selection and fresh Italian cuisine in a prime location. Be sure to snag an outdoor table so you can enjoy views of the marina while you dine."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Italian restaurant in each state.