This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina

In South Carolina, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state.

To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.

According to the report, The Obstinate Daughter, located in Sullivan's Island, is the best Italian restaurant in all of South Carolina. This eclectic restaurant serves up Southern food inspired by culinary havens like France, Spain and Italy. From its Caprese sandwich and variety of pizzas to its Ricotta Gnocchi and Campanelle pasta, you're sure to enjoy whatever you order.

The Obstinate Daughter is located at 2063 Middle Street in Sullivan's Island.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"The Obstinate Daughter serves up pasta and pizza on historic Sullivan's Island. The name even pays homage to the Revolutionary War history of the local area. For dinner, order the pizza with a farm egg cooked on top or one of the many seafood options."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Italian restaurant in each state.