This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Connecticut

By Jason Hall

August 24, 2022

Carne Asada Tacos
Photo: Getty Images

A Norwalk restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Connecticut.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included Rincon Taqueria as the top choice for Connecticut.

"If you thought the burritos at Chipotle were big, wait until you see the beefy behemoths sold at that this Connecticut shop," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "For reference, the cheese-covered, meat-filled tortilla is larger than an average dinner plate(!!). Can’t make it to Rincon? Whip up one of our best burrito recipes."

Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below:

  1. Alabama- El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar
  2. Alaska- El Dorado
  3. Arizona- Barrio Cafe
  4. Arkansas- Local Lime
  5. California- Gracias Madre
  6. Colorado- El Taco de Mexico
  7. Connecticut- Rincon Taqueria
  8. Delaware- Dos Locos Fajita and Stonegrill
  9. Florida- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
  10. Georgia- Taqueria La Oaxaquena
  11. Hawaii- Buho Cocina y Cantina
  12. Idaho- Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant
  13. Illinois- Broken English Taco Pub
  14. Indiana- La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
  15. Iowa- La Regia Taqueria
  16. Kansas- Molino's Cuisine Midtown
  17. Kentucky- El Taco Luchador
  18. Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
  19. Maine- Taco Escobarr
  20. Maryland- Clavel
  21. Massachusetts- Rincon Mexicano
  22. Michigan- Taqueria Mi Pueblo
  23. Minnesota- Andale Taqueria & Mercado
  24. Mississippi- El Agave
  25. Missouri- Chava's Mexican Restaurant
  26. Montana- El Cazador
  27. Nebraska- Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria
  28. Nevada- Bonito Michoacán
  29. New Hampshire- Revolution Cantina
  30. New Jersey- Orale Mexican Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- La Choza
  32. New York- Chavela's
  33. North Carolina- Cabo Fish Taco
  34. North Dakota- Acapulco Mexican Fargo
  35. Ohio- Gaucho's Taqueria
  36. Oklahoma- Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
  37. Oregon- ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
  38. Pennsylvania- El Vez
  39. Rhode Island- Tallulah's Taqueria
  40. South Carolina- La Nortena
  41. South Dakota- Sabor A Mexico
  42. Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor
  43. Texas- Fonda San Miguel
  44. Utah- Red Iguana
  45. Vermont- El Cortijo
  46. Virginia- En Su Boca
  47. Washington- Tacos Chukis
  48. Washington, D.C.- Oyamel
  49. West Virginia- Mi Degollado
  50. Wisconsin- Botana's Restaurant
  51. Wyoming- Hacienda Guadalajara
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.