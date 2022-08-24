This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Connecticut

A Norwalk restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Connecticut.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included Rincon Taqueria as the top choice for Connecticut.

"If you thought the burritos at Chipotle were big, wait until you see the beefy behemoths sold at that this Connecticut shop," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "For reference, the cheese-covered, meat-filled tortilla is larger than an average dinner plate(!!). Can’t make it to Rincon? Whip up one of our best burrito recipes."

Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below: