This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2022
A Norwalk restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Connecticut.
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included Rincon Taqueria as the top choice for Connecticut.
"If you thought the burritos at Chipotle were big, wait until you see the beefy behemoths sold at that this Connecticut shop," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "For reference, the cheese-covered, meat-filled tortilla is larger than an average dinner plate(!!). Can’t make it to Rincon? Whip up one of our best burrito recipes."
Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below:
- Alabama- El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar
- Alaska- El Dorado
- Arizona- Barrio Cafe
- Arkansas- Local Lime
- California- Gracias Madre
- Colorado- El Taco de Mexico
- Connecticut- Rincon Taqueria
- Delaware- Dos Locos Fajita and Stonegrill
- Florida- Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
- Georgia- Taqueria La Oaxaquena
- Hawaii- Buho Cocina y Cantina
- Idaho- Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant
- Illinois- Broken English Taco Pub
- Indiana- La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
- Iowa- La Regia Taqueria
- Kansas- Molino's Cuisine Midtown
- Kentucky- El Taco Luchador
- Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
- Maine- Taco Escobarr
- Maryland- Clavel
- Massachusetts- Rincon Mexicano
- Michigan- Taqueria Mi Pueblo
- Minnesota- Andale Taqueria & Mercado
- Mississippi- El Agave
- Missouri- Chava's Mexican Restaurant
- Montana- El Cazador
- Nebraska- Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria
- Nevada- Bonito Michoacán
- New Hampshire- Revolution Cantina
- New Jersey- Orale Mexican Kitchen
- New Mexico- La Choza
- New York- Chavela's
- North Carolina- Cabo Fish Taco
- North Dakota- Acapulco Mexican Fargo
- Ohio- Gaucho's Taqueria
- Oklahoma- Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
- Oregon- ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria
- Pennsylvania- El Vez
- Rhode Island- Tallulah's Taqueria
- South Carolina- La Nortena
- South Dakota- Sabor A Mexico
- Tennessee- Mas Tacos Por Favor
- Texas- Fonda San Miguel
- Utah- Red Iguana
- Vermont- El Cortijo
- Virginia- En Su Boca
- Washington- Tacos Chukis
- Washington, D.C.- Oyamel
- West Virginia- Mi Degollado
- Wisconsin- Botana's Restaurant
- Wyoming- Hacienda Guadalajara