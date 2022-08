This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Virginia.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included En Su Boca as the top choice for Virginia.

"Handmade corn tortillas? Sloppy joe tacos? Cold beer? You’ll be having a fiesta 'En Su Boca' (that means 'in your mouth') at this Richmond restaurant," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "If all this food talk has got you wanting Mexican food ASAP, try one of these Mexican dishes that are ready in 30 minutes max."

Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below: