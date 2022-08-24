Usher Denounces Diddy’s Claim That R&B Is Dead: 'He Sounds Nuts To Me'

“It sounds crazy," he continued. "You know, especially knowing he was a pioneer in understanding and beneficiary of it. You know, the source that is R&B created the breath of life that was breathed into Hip-Hop. It wouldn’t be. There would be no Hip-Hop if there were not R&B, so it’s blasphemous to hear people say anything, especially Hip-Hop cats, to say anything about R&B.”



Usher's response comes after Diddy hosted a special Instagram Live in which he posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" During the session, the Bad Boy/Love Records founder brought in several heavyweights in the genre like Mary J. Blige, Tank, Kehlani and Timbaland to discuss their thoughts on the state of R&B. While Kehlani got her flowers and Tank reflected on his own relationship with R&B, Mary said it best when it comes to the longevity of the music that brought her and other legends lifelong success.



“You can’t kill something that’s in our DNA," Blige said according to VIBE. "It’s gonna keep transitioning from generation to generation to generation to generation. They was trying to kill it.”



In case you missed it, watch Diddy's entire debate about R&B below.