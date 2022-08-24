Washington Man Kidnapped By Woman He Met On Dating App

A Washington man was the victim of a wild robbery hours after he met a woman on a dating app, KIRO 7 reports.

The 30-year-old victim met the woman on Plenty of Fish and drove to an apartment complex to meet up with her, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Five minutes after he arrived, an unknown man suddenly appeared and pointed a gun at the victim.

Cops say the armed man ordered the 30-year-old to take off his clothes, and the woman started taking pictures of the nude victim. The suspects tried forced the victim to transfer $6,000 to their account, but the transaction was flagged as fraudulent. After several more attempts to get the money, the couple released the victim and allegedly threatened to leak his nudes if he told anyone what happened.

Deputies responded to the same apartment the next day on a domestic violence call. The man suspected in the robbery tried pulling out his gun on the cops, but officials were able to detain him. After he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car, he allegedly tried to escape the vehicle by breaking parts of the car, per the sheriff's office.

The 22-year-old man is now facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, extortion, unlawful possession of a firearm, and malicious mischief. His bail was set at $125,000.

As for the 19-year-old woman, she was also arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping, and extortion. Her bail is set at $50,000.