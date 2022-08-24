WATCH: Bear Shreds California Vacationer's Backpack

Fox11 reporter Sandra Endo was vacationing with her family at Lake Mary in Mammoth when something entirely unexpected occurred. According to Endo, a bear that was swimming in the lake came to shore and started rummaging through her backpack that was resting on a nearby a tree. She was able to safely capture footage of the bear curiously inspecting her backpack.

The video shows the bear exiting Lake Mary and slowly walking over to the backpack. After taking things out and tearing the backpack up, the bear then goes back into the water to swim.

"It tore mine up. There's the aftermath of it all. We scrambled up the road, we put the kids in the car. They were terrified as the bear tore up my backpack," Endo shared with FOX11. She mentioned that her first instinct was to make sure her children were safe and away from the bear. In the excitement of things, she did not grab the backpacks.