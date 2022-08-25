Benny The Butcher Taunts Freddie Gibbs By Wearing Gibbs' Stolen Chain

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2022

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs
Photo: Getty Images

Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs' issues are getting worse after the Griselda rapper showed proof that he has one of Gibbs' stolen chains in his possession.

On Wednesday, August 24, the Buffalo native reignited his feud with Gibbs after he uploaded a video of himself wearing the gold necklace with a "G" pendent. In the video series of posts to his Instagram Story, Benny addressed Gibbs as "MC Dinosaur Barbecue" and rehashed the massive melee that went down between Gibbs and Benny's crew at the Dinosaur Barbecue restaurant in Buffalo back in May.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Ayo, MC Dinosaur Barbecue, that's what got your head punched in the first time, talking ’bout s**t you aint have nothing to do with," Benny said while rocking Gibbs' chain. "Real s**t. N****s dragged you by your chain, dragged you by your s**t. N****s took this off your b***h neck. You p***y, n***a."

Prior to that series of videos, Benny posted another clip of him cleaning all of his jewelry. As he panned the camera to show off all of his bling, you can briefly see Gibbs' stolen chain amongst all the shiny chains. The Gary, Indiana native was not happy about the posts and took to his own Instagram Story to respond.

"When all yo homies was trying to jump me I heard y'all saying 'shoot him, shoot him' but aint none of y'all have the nuts," Gibbs replied. "Head up fade solve it all but u definitely aint with that. U can't move yo foot n***a. Y'all n****s did all that for clout and can't pack a venue...Stop trying to DM me n***a aint nothing to talk about. Be safe @getbenny."

Despite their current drama, Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs used to have a cordial working relationship. Both rappers teamed up for a couple of songs in the past like "One Way Flight" off Benny's 2020 album Burden Of Proof and "Frank Lucas" from Gibbs and Alchemists' Alfredo LP, which dropped the same year. That all changed earlier this year when Benny proclaimed that their good chemistry "came and went."

Once he told Benny to keep his name out of his mouth, Gibbs appeared to fuel the beef until he was jumped by Benny's crew while he was in Buffalo for a show back in May. Gibbs made it out of the brawl with a few marks on his face, which shined brightly when he went on stage to perform later that night. However, his custom ESGN chain was stolen during the fight.

See what Freddie Gibbs had to say about the situation below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.