Benny The Butcher Taunts Freddie Gibbs By Wearing Gibbs' Stolen Chain

"Ayo, MC Dinosaur Barbecue, that's what got your head punched in the first time, talking ’bout s**t you aint have nothing to do with," Benny said while rocking Gibbs' chain. "Real s**t. N****s dragged you by your chain, dragged you by your s**t. N****s took this off your b***h neck. You p***y, n***a."



Prior to that series of videos, Benny posted another clip of him cleaning all of his jewelry. As he panned the camera to show off all of his bling, you can briefly see Gibbs' stolen chain amongst all the shiny chains. The Gary, Indiana native was not happy about the posts and took to his own Instagram Story to respond.



"When all yo homies was trying to jump me I heard y'all saying 'shoot him, shoot him' but aint none of y'all have the nuts," Gibbs replied. "Head up fade solve it all but u definitely aint with that. U can't move yo foot n***a. Y'all n****s did all that for clout and can't pack a venue...Stop trying to DM me n***a aint nothing to talk about. Be safe @getbenny."



Despite their current drama, Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs used to have a cordial working relationship. Both rappers teamed up for a couple of songs in the past like "One Way Flight" off Benny's 2020 album Burden Of Proof and "Frank Lucas" from Gibbs and Alchemists' Alfredo LP, which dropped the same year. That all changed earlier this year when Benny proclaimed that their good chemistry "came and went."



Once he told Benny to keep his name out of his mouth, Gibbs appeared to fuel the beef until he was jumped by Benny's crew while he was in Buffalo for a show back in May. Gibbs made it out of the brawl with a few marks on his face, which shined brightly when he went on stage to perform later that night. However, his custom ESGN chain was stolen during the fight.



See what Freddie Gibbs had to say about the situation below.

