Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought

Texas' summer has been full of "exceptional" drought conditions and extreme heat. Thankfully, parts of the state have recently seen some heavy downpours.

But did that rain actually help Texas' drought conditions?

WFAA reported that even though parts of the state were flooded on Monday (August 22), it was just the kind of rain that the state needed.

According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of North Texas saw a dramatic improvement in drought conditions after Monday's downpour.

100 percent of Dallas County used to be under D5 "extreme" drought conditions. Now, zero percent of the county is under that category. As of last week, 31 percent of Dallas County was under D4 "exceptional" drought conditions. Thankfully as of Tuesday morning, Dallas County was free from exceptional drought conditions.

The rain helped so much that no North Texas counties in the Dallas area are in exceptional drought conditions as of now.

A full report on Texas' drought conditions can be found on the U.S. Drought Monitor's website.