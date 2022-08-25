Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle

Seattle is bustling with exciting eateries, from award-winning establishments to longtime neighborhood joints beloved by many. With so many options for both local diners and tourists, where can you find the best in the Emerald City?

This is where Yelp comes in. After searching the website for "restaurants" in Seattle and filtering results by the highest rating, a sushi bar claimed the No. 1 spot: Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki!

This Capitol Hill restaurant wracked up a stunning five-star average with 235 reviews. Taneda Sushi offers "traditional and localized" course meals that pay tribute to the history between Seattle and Tokyo, Japan. Their omakase menu changes daily based on the season and weather.

Here are the next four restaurants that came after Taneda Sushi:

S/T Hooligans (Fremont): A French-creole restaurant known for its comfort food and lip-smacking fried chicken.

Central Cafe & Juice Bar (Central District): Their "unreal" smoothies will keep you coming back. Customers also enjoy their sandwiches, wraps and other bites.

FOB Poke Bar (Belltown): Diners are in love with their healthy and fresh poke bowls. A couple of Yelpers have visited the eatery multiple times!

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine (Hillman City): A family-owned restaurant for both meat-eaters and vegans and offers a warm, welcoming environment.

Check out the full list of highly-rated restaurants on Yelp.