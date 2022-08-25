It's Birthing Season For Rattlesnakes In Arizona, But Don't Panic!

When monsoon season rolls around in Arizona, it signals that it is time for rattlesnakes to give birth. 12 News reported that August is peak birthing season for rattlesnakes.

Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, said, "The moisture itself is something that is a trigger for those mother snakes to say, 'Hey, it's safe to give birth now.'"

Rattlesnakes give live birth, rather than laying eggs. And sometimes they can end up giving birth in people's homes.

But residents shouldn't panic.

According to Hughes, it is rare for a mother snake to have their babies in someone's house. The company receives thousands of calls each year, but only about a dozen of them involved snakes being born inside homes.

If you see a family of snakes anywhere near your home, leave them alone and call a relocation company. Hughes said, "(Snakes are) an important part of the ecosystem and they're really an iconic part of Arizona's wildlife. So, we believe they should be preserved."

Hughes says that the rumor about baby rattlesnakes being more dangerous than adults is false. Hughes said, "The idea that babies are worse is false. But it is still an emergency situation, though- you know that it is typically less dangerous than an adult. You still want to go to a hospital."