Metro Boomin Says Life After Mom's Death Is A 'Nightmare That Never Ends'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2022
Metro Boomin hasn't said much about his late mother since she was killed in an alleged murder-suicide plot by her spouse. Nearly three months after the horrific incident, the St. Louis, MO native has opened up about her death.
On Wednesday, August 24, Metro Boomin took to his Instagram Story to reflect on the loss of his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne. In his posts, Metro said he still can't believe there's a reality without his mom and feels like the nightmare replays every time he wakes up each day. He also reflected on the tight, lifelong bond he had with his mother.
Please keep Metro Boomin in your prayers. I can’t imagine the pain he has had to live with these last couple months.— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) August 24, 2022
"This don't even feel like real life no more it's like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up," he wrote in his Instagram Story. "My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I've always been a momma's boy my whole life."
"This gotta be what hell feel like cause it's like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning," he added.
Metro Boomin's mother was reportedly murdered back in June after her spouse, who was not the producer's biological father, killed her and then took his own life. Her body was discovered right outside of Atlanta, however, no other details about the incident were reported. Metro was understandably distraught by the news and hadn't spoken out about it since she passed.
He didn't remain completely mum though. He resurfaced on social media last month after he helped the family of a security guard, who was killed in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, pay off the mortgage for their home.