"This don't even feel like real life no more it's like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up," he wrote in his Instagram Story. "My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I've always been a momma's boy my whole life."



"This gotta be what hell feel like cause it's like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning," he added.



Metro Boomin's mother was reportedly murdered back in June after her spouse, who was not the producer's biological father, killed her and then took his own life. Her body was discovered right outside of Atlanta, however, no other details about the incident were reported. Metro was understandably distraught by the news and hadn't spoken out about it since she passed.



He didn't remain completely mum though. He resurfaced on social media last month after he helped the family of a security guard, who was killed in the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, pay off the mortgage for their home.