Metro Boomin Offers Support For Young Thug, Gunna & YSL Amid RICO Case

"Using song lyrics to indict n****s is lame af and a joke," Metro tweeted. "These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I’m waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned…."



"YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool," he continued, "YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is."



Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other YSL members are facing a plethora of charges including conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), participation in criminal street gang activity, murder, armed robbery and others. Both Thug and Gunna have been denied bond and are currently being held at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. At a press conference held earlier this week, District Attorney Fani Willis said that everyone named in the 56-count indictment could face "maximum penalties" including life in prison.



Both artists have received support from family, fellow artists and fans. According to Metro, everyone involved in the case needs all the love and prayers they can get.



And all u b***h ass n****s tryna play devils advocate behind a keyboard keep yo police ass on that side y’all n****s worse than the DA👮🏻👮🏾‍♂️," Metro said before he concluded his thoughts. "These brothers need love, support, and prayer right now not jokes, criticism, or opinions."

