Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket

A Missouri woman did not plan on buying a lottery ticket, but changed her mind last minute and pulled into a St. Louis gas station. According to UPI, the woman purchased a ticket mere minutes before the drawing took place.

"I wasn't going to buy a ticket, but I just thought, 'My God, it's $7.5 million. I think I should,'" the winner shared with MOLottery.

Little did she know that this last minute trip to the Stevenson's Hi-Pointe Service & Wash would soon be an unforgettable experience that would change her life forever. UPI mentioned that the woman instinctually chose her own lucky numbers that she had used to play the lottery for years. After hearing the news that a lottery winner was drawn, she was too nervous to check her tickets. What she saw when she did was nothing short of a last-minute miracle.

"That night, I'd heard that someone won, but I didn't want to check my tickets. When I saw it, I couldn't believe it," she mentioned. When asked where she plans to spend the money, the woman immediately thought of her daughters.

"Our two daughters will be getting married," the woman detailed, "So that will be perfect for the weddings."