Reese Witherspoon Hosting Nashville Party In Honor Of New Children's Book

Reese Witherspoon is coming home to Music City to host a family-friendly celebration in honor of her upcoming debut children's book Busy Betty.

The Oscar-winning actress and Nashville native is throwing a release party for her book October 7 at Tennessee Performing Arts Center, The Tennessean reports. According to the event's website, the night will feature a lengthy on-stage conversation with Witherspoon and a special guest that is sure to inspire guests of all ages, from childhood memories shared by the Legally Blonde actress to learning more about the inspiration behind Busy Betty's titular character.

Penguin Random House describes Busy Betty as the tale of a "smart and larger-than-life character who encourages young readers to celebrate what makes them unique." Witherspoon said a kid's book like Busy Betty has been a dream of her for years, especially since the birth of her first child, daughter, Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe along with their son Deacon.

"Since the moment I had a daughter of my own, I have been searching for characters whose self-expression is front and center and holistically portrays the experience of being a young girl," she said. "I hope Betty's curiosity, enthusiasm and sense of adventure teaches our girls that not only can they do anything they set their minds to, but ... anything is possible."

Tickets for the event start at $61.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (August 26). A copy of Busy Betty is included with each ticket. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit TPAC's website.

Busy Betty will be released October 4.