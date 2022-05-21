If you are on the Internet, you've seen the new viral TikTok dance set to the tune of Lizzo's latest single, "About Damn Time." If you're really, really on the Internet, you've seen Lizzo's hilarious TikTok showing her followers how to do — and how not to do — the dance.

Reese Witherspoon joined in on the viral trend and duetted Lizzo's video and it's a must-see. "Soooo... what you're saying is ... I'm not going on Lizzo's tour ?" she captioned the video.

"I'm tired of seeing it. OK?" Lizzo starts the video off clapping her hands to the beat of "About Damn Time." You can see Reese adorably clapping her hands in the frame next to Lizzo. The rest of the video basically mirrors that same motion — Lizzo correcting Reese just how exactly to do the dance. When Reese gets it correct, she flashes a wholesome thumbs up at the screen to let us all know.

Lizzo reshared the Legally Blonde actress' TikTok on her Instagram with the caption, "🔥🔥🔥 @reesewitherspoon u can be a big grrrl any day !!!!!💁🏾‍♀️"

Now it's your turn! Watch the video below and be sure to try your luck at the "About Damn Time" dance created by @jaedengomezz on TikTok!