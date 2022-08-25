South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America

As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your perfect fall vacation.

Pure Wow searched around the country to find 30 of the best fall vacation spots in the U.S., and one town in South Carolina made the cut. According to the site:

"As the seasons change, travel costs take a dip, crowds start to thin in popular tourist destinations and the fall foliage makes any location more beautiful."

Of the 30 cities on the list, one in South Carolina got a shout out for how charming it is. The beautiful coastal town of Charleston was recommended as a fall destination because of its romantic vibes, fall festivals and walkability. The list also described Charleston, as well as a few others around the country, as a town that looks like it's right out of episode of Gilmore Girls, which many people consider to be a binge-worthy TV series perfect for the season.

Here's what Pure Wow had to say:

"While it doesn't have the same fall foliage as some of the other destination on this list, Charleston is full of charm, and there's a slight crispness to the air that makes it perfect for a fall weekend trip. Most importantly, the fall festivals will give you all the cozy feels. You may be eating southern BBQ instead of cider donuts, but if you're craving a traditional fall experience, you can join a pub tour or take your own walking tour, and you're bound to fall in love with this city."

Check out Pure Wow's full list to see the best fall vacation spots in the country.