Steelers' Starting QB Is One Player's 'Job To Lose': Report
By Jason Hall
August 25, 2022
Mitchell Trubisky is currently the favorite to start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the regular season, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.
During an appearance on Get Up, Russini addressed the Steelers' quarterback competition between Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, quoting a source within the organization as saying, "this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," despite Pickett's strong performances in his first two preseason games and during training camp.
"He is the starter in Pittsburgh, as good as Kenny's playing," Russini said of Trubisky. "The organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom but, for now, this is Trubisky's job."
.@diannaESPN was told by a Steelers source that the Steelers' starting QB job is "Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose" 👀— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 25, 2022
Who do YOU think should start in Pittsburgh? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zXWYyOtQyd
Pickett, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, has thrown for a combined 171 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 22 passing during the Steelers' two preseason victories.
Trubisky, who has started both games, has thrown for 123 yards and one touchdown on 9 of 15 passing.
Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Trubisky appeared to be "leading" the steelers' quarterback competition during the team's first week of training camp.
Trubisky was getting the "first crack at winning the starting QB job," according to Rapoport, who said the former No. 2 overall pick is "a perfect system fit" in offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense, despite the team having recently invested its long-term plans in Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in this year's draft.
"This is a perfect system fit, Matt Canada's offense and Mitchell Trubisky, a really good athlete playing the quarterback position," Rapoport said. "We might see him get to a point where at the end of the year the Steelers say, 'alright, well this guy's our starter. We either turn it over to Kenny Pickett for the long-term or we work toward a future with Mitchell Trubisky.'"
From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Steelers are giving QB Mitch Trubisky first crack at winning the starting QB job. pic.twitter.com/Nb6KItMlYy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022
Rapoport added that having both quarterbacks as viable options next season is "best case for the Steelers" before adding that Trubisky was "clearly leading this."
Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in March, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo at the time.
The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022
Trubisky was expected to start for Pittsburgh in the absence of retired longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger prior to the team drafted Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft one month later.
Trubisky made 50 career starts during his five seasons with the Chicago Bears, finishing with a 29-21 QB record, as well as throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 1,010 of 1,577 passing, while also recording 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 rushing attempts.
Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was one of college football's most decorated passers in 2021, winning numerous national awards while leading the Pittsburgh Panthers, who share a football facility and stadium with the Steelers, to an ACC championship and 11-2 record.