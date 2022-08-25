Steelers' Starting QB Is One Player's 'Job To Lose': Report

Pickett, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, has thrown for a combined 171 yards and three touchdowns on 19 of 22 passing during the Steelers' two preseason victories.

Trubisky, who has started both games, has thrown for 123 yards and one touchdown on 9 of 15 passing.

Last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Trubisky appeared to be "leading" the steelers' quarterback competition during the team's first week of training camp.

Trubisky was getting the "first crack at winning the starting QB job," according to Rapoport, who said the former No. 2 overall pick is "a perfect system fit" in offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense, despite the team having recently invested its long-term plans in Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in this year's draft.

"This is a perfect system fit, Matt Canada's offense and Mitchell Trubisky, a really good athlete playing the quarterback position," Rapoport said. "We might see him get to a point where at the end of the year the Steelers say, 'alright, well this guy's our starter. We either turn it over to Kenny Pickett for the long-term or we work toward a future with Mitchell Trubisky.'"