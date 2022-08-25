Texas BBQ Restaurant Owner Charged In $350,000 Fraud Scheme

The owner of a popular Austin BBQ joint has been indicted for an alleged workers' comp fraud scheme.

La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager and wife Allison Clem have been indicted for defrauding an insurance company for $350,000, according to MySanAntonio. A Texas Department of Insurance release from Tuesday (August 23) details the alleged incident that took place in 2016.

An employee at La Barbecue reportedly sustained injuries while on the clock in the kitchen. Clem contacted an insurance company for workers' comp coverage, which the business didn't have since 2014, four days after the injury, the news outlet reported. Clem didn't tell the insurance agent about the injury and asked if the policy could be backdated to three weeks before, which was when the employee sustained an injury. The claim was approved for over $350,000 in medical and indemnity benefits.

If Mueller and Clem are found guilty, they could be required to pay restitution, which could be more than $700,000.

La Barbecue made headlines earlier this month when a man allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 while briskets. It was the fifth break-in that week.