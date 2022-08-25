Texas Singer Wins DJ Khaled's National Contest: 'This Is A Huge Milestone'

Rayne Fernandez just scored the gig of a lifetime!

Fernandez, known as "Simply Rayne" on social media, just won national singing competition Orbiiit's Next Up, hosted by none other than DJ Khaled, according to MySanAntonio. The Texas native is now the proud winner of $25,000, a one-on-one meeting with DJ Khaled and an all expenses-paid trip to Germany to shoot a music video.

Simply Rayne found out she won the contest last week. The competition started in June and every round required fans to vote. Her winning submission was "Say Less," an R&B song which you can listen to below. Getting this far in the competition didn't come as a surprise to the 23-year-old.