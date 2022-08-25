Texas Singer Wins DJ Khaled's National Contest: 'This Is A Huge Milestone'
By Dani Medina
August 25, 2022
Rayne Fernandez just scored the gig of a lifetime!
Fernandez, known as "Simply Rayne" on social media, just won national singing competition Orbiiit's Next Up, hosted by none other than DJ Khaled, according to MySanAntonio. The Texas native is now the proud winner of $25,000, a one-on-one meeting with DJ Khaled and an all expenses-paid trip to Germany to shoot a music video.
Simply Rayne found out she won the contest last week. The competition started in June and every round required fans to vote. Her winning submission was "Say Less," an R&B song which you can listen to below. Getting this far in the competition didn't come as a surprise to the 23-year-old.
"I know my quality of my music, videos, and even my brand. I'm very confident in my abilities and talents. I just knew if I had the chance to be in the top 10, I could win it," she said.
Fernandez added how important this win is to her. "This is another milestone, this is huge. Being able to have my music in front of (DJ) Khaled and talk to him soon on Zoom, this is a huge milestone," she said.
The contest winner added she wouldn't be where she is today without the support of her hometown, San Antonio. "Starting from when I was 16 years old, they've seen my journey. So being able to accomplish something like this and still rep being a San Antonio girl? It's a big deal. I'm Texas all the way," she said.