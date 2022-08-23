DJ Khaled Recruits Kanye West, Eminem, Dr. Dre & More For 'God Did' Album

"The holy scripture. 📜 This is a gift to the world. 🌎 This is a gift to the fans. 🎁 This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽 GOD DID," Khaled wrote in his caption.



In addition to all of those amazing artists, Khaled will also have Quavo and Takeoff come through on the LP (without Offset) along with a posthumous track from the late Juice WRLD. Jadakiss will also make an appearance as well as Skillibeng, Capleton, Buju Banton, Sizzla and Bounty Killer, who will all join forces for "These Streets Know My Name." Once Khaled's sons Asahd and Aalam deliver some "cloth talk," Vory will close out the album.



The new tracklist isn't too far off from all the images and videos of past studio sessions Khaled posted throughout the year. He kicked off 2022 by showing off footage from his time with Ye and Future and followed up with other glimpses into sessions with Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Durk, Drake and others.



DJ Khaled's God Did album drops Friday, August 26. Check out the full tracklist and the official album cover below.

