The Game Tells Woman To Drink Out Of Cup From Trash Can For Balenciaga Gift

"You gotta dig in the trash can, the first thing you find food-wise, you gotta eat it," The Game said with a straight face.



The woman actually went along with the challenge and proceeded to go into a trash can to find something edible. She ended up finding a discarded cup with some liquid still left inside, and drank it. Although she looked like she was going to be sick afterward, the video continues to follow Game and the woman as he fulfills his promise to buy her anything from the Balenciaga store. The comical video ends with both of them walking out with Balenciaga bags.



“ANYTHING ?!?!?!? Episode 1 lol FOLLOW @anythingforthegame & stay tuned for Ep. 2… this is going to get good," Game wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.



Based on the caption, it seems like The Game will continue to challenge fans to do #AnythingForTheGame. Stay tuned for more wild videos fro mthe rapper coming soon.