The Game Tells Woman To Drink Out Of Cup From Trash Can For Balenciaga Gift

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2022

The Game
Photo: Getty Images

The Game's recent attempt at launching a playful challenge on social media is getting the wrong type of attention after he convinced a young woman to dig through garbage for a lavish gift.

On Wednesday, August 24, the Los Angeles native posted the first installment of his new video series "ANYTHING??" to his Instagram and TikTok pages. In the clip, we can see Game walking around in the mall when a fan who recognized the rapper approaches him. Eventually, the Drillmatic rapper asked her if she likes Balenciaga.

"If I offered to buy you some heels what would you do?" he asked. "Anything," she replied.

"You gotta dig in the trash can, the first thing you find food-wise, you gotta eat it," The Game said with a straight face.

The woman actually went along with the challenge and proceeded to go into a trash can to find something edible. She ended up finding a discarded cup with some liquid still left inside, and drank it. Although she looked like she was going to be sick afterward, the video continues to follow Game and the woman as he fulfills his promise to buy her anything from the Balenciaga store. The comical video ends with both of them walking out with Balenciaga bags.

“ANYTHING ?!?!?!? Episode 1 lol FOLLOW @anythingforthegame & stay tuned for Ep. 2… this is going to get good," Game wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Based on the caption, it seems like The Game will continue to challenge fans to do #AnythingForTheGame. Stay tuned for more wild videos fro mthe rapper coming soon.

