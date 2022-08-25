These Are The Best Employers In Texas

By Dani Medina

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a job? Want to see how your job stacks against others?

Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Texas is representing well. Here's how they did it:

"The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations."

In Texas, the No. 1 employer is NASA. The company, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has over 16,000 employees. NASA is followed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Oceaneering International.

Here's a look at the top 10 employers in the state of Texas:

  1. NASA
  2. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
  3. Oceaneering International
  4. MD Anderson Cancer Center
  5. University of Texas, San Antonio
  6. IKEA
  7. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  8. Capital One
  9. H-E-B
  10. Costco Wholesale

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.