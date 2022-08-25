These Are The Best Employers In Texas

Looking for a job? Want to see how your job stacks against others?

Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Texas is representing well. Here's how they did it:

"The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations."

In Texas, the No. 1 employer is NASA. The company, headquartered in Washington, D.C., has over 16,000 employees. NASA is followed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Oceaneering International.

Here's a look at the top 10 employers in the state of Texas:

NASA The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Oceaneering International MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Texas, San Antonio IKEA University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Capital One H-E-B Costco Wholesale

Check out the full report.