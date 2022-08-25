This Is Massachusetts' Signature Cheap Food
By Jason Hall
August 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Clam chowder is, unsurprisingly, being credited as Massachusetts' signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.
The website included the creamy, white chowder synonymous with the region as the Bay State's signature dish.
"The New England clam chowder is among the least expensive dishes at this well-known seafood chain," Cheapism.com wrote. "It's been on the menu since 1950 and also on every presidential inaugural menu since 1981. It's rich, creamy, and full of chunky potatoes and chewy bits of clam."
Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Fried Chicken
- Alaska- Reindeer
- Arizona- Prickly Pear
- Arkansas- Fried Pickles
- California- Tacos and Burritos
- Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
- Delaware- Scrapple
- District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
- Idaho- Potatoes
- Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Hoosier Pie
- Iowa- State Fair Fare
- Kansas- Burgers
- Kentucky- Hot Brown
- Louisiana- Po'Boys
- Maine- Lobster
- Maryland- Berger Cookies
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Lutefisk
- Mississippi- Cheese Straws
- Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
- Montana- Bison
- Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
- Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
- New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
- New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
- New Mexico- Biscochito
- New York- Pizza and Bagels
- North Carolina- Pulled Pork
- North Dakota- Chippers
- Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
- Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
- Oregon- Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
- South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
- South Dakota- Chislic
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
- Utah- Scones
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Pimento Cheese
- Washington- Coffee
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak