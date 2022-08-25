This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

August 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fried chicken is an American classic, and the nation's love for the dish is growing every day. It seems that fast food fried chicken joints are on every corner. In addition, even more restaurants are adding it to their menus.

So where can you grab the best fried chicken in Arizona?

Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state. The website states, "Our friends at Yelp have created a list of the best fried chicken in every state, so you'll never have to go without that salty, crunchy goodness."

According to the study, the best restaurant to get fried chicken in Arizona is BirdHouse in Page. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"'This spot should be in every travel guide,' wrote one enthusiastic Yelp reviewer. 'Best fried chicken I ever had. So juicy, crispy & delicious.'"

Eat This, Not That! has a full list of places to get the best fried chicken in each state.

