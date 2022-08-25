This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas

Fried chicken is an American classic, and the nation's love for the dish is growing every day. It seems that fast food fried chicken joints are on every corner. In addition, even more restaurants are adding it to their menus.

So where can you grab the best fried chicken in Texas?

Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state. The website states, "Our friends at Yelp have created a list of the best fried chicken in every state, so you'll never have to go without that salty, crunchy goodness."

According to the study, the best restaurant to get fried chicken in Texas is Mike's Chicken in Dallas. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Fans on Yelp rave about this spot in Dallas. 'Great chicken, awesome cheesy corn. I'm from Missouri and we know chicken,' said one reviewer. 'I'm from Missouri and we know chicken. I'm a former caterer and award-winning contest bbq cook. This place is the real deal, styrofoam containers and all. Eat here."'"

Eat This, Not That! has a full list of places to get the best fried chicken in each state.