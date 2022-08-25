This Is Wisconsin's Signature Cheap Food

By Logan DeLoye

August 25, 2022

Close up of healthy food in take away box, hand holding fork at urban market.
Photo: Getty Images

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Wisconsin is cheese curds. Cheapism recommended trying this Wisconsin delicacy at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. If you cannot wait until fair time to get your hands on this delicious dish, they also serve good, cheap cheese curds at Titletown Brewing Company in Green Bay.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Love cheese? Love deep-fried foods? Wisconsin offers a bit of both with fried cheese curds. One of the best places to find them is at the annual state fair. But there's no reason to wait, with Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay and the Old Fashioned in Madison serving."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.