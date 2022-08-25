This Is Wisconsin's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Wisconsin is cheese curds. Cheapism recommended trying this Wisconsin delicacy at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. If you cannot wait until fair time to get your hands on this delicious dish, they also serve good, cheap cheese curds at Titletown Brewing Company in Green Bay.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Love cheese? Love deep-fried foods? Wisconsin offers a bit of both with fried cheese curds. One of the best places to find them is at the annual state fair. But there's no reason to wait, with Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay and the Old Fashioned in Madison serving."