Tom Brady's Status For Next Preseason Game Revealed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will start Saturday's (August 27) preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed all players who are healthy will play in Saturday's game at Indianapolis, according to Stroud.

Brady returned to the Buccaneers and was expected to practice on Monday (August 22) after initially being absent from the team since August 11.

"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," NFL Netowork's Ian Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."