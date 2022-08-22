Reason For Tom Brady's Absence From Bucs Finally Revealed: Report

Tom Brady reportedly took an absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in order to fulfill plans made with his family prior to his un-retirement announcement earlier this year.

League sources with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Network that Brady made a commitment to spend time with his family, primarily his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas during his time away from the team, which was planned before his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season in March, just weeks after his initial retirement announcement.

"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," Pro Football Network wrote, which was re-shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.