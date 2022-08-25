Watch Olivia Rodrigo Join Billy Joel Onstage For Surprise Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans at Billy Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, August 24th. According to Rolling Stone, Hoel's band quietly started playing the intro to Rodrigo's song "Deja Vu" midway through the night.

“I’m going to bring up a young musician,” Joel said to the audience. “She’s a triple Grammy winner. She won the Billboard 2022 Woman of the Year award. She’s got the American Music Award. She’s got all kinds of awards. She’s very talented. I like her music, and so do my kids. She’s very talented. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo.”

Photo: Instagram/@OliviaRodrigo

“Thank you so much for inviting me, Billy," Rodrigo said. "I’m such a huge fan. I couldn’t have written this next song without you, so thank you.” That's when the two launched into Rodrigo's song which includes the lyric, "I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel/’ Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl,'" Rodrigo took the opportunity to point at Joel on his piano during this verse. When it ended, Joel grabbed a mic, gave her a hug, and said they were going to do “a song that was referred to in the last song.”

Joel then left the piano and stood next to Rodrigo to sing "Uptown Girl," and the two traded verses throughout the song. Check out a fan-shared video of the unforgettable moment below.

Billy JoelOlivia Rodrigo
