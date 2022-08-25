Watch Olivia Rodrigo Join Billy Joel Onstage For Surprise Performance

“Thank you so much for inviting me, Billy," Rodrigo said. "I’m such a huge fan. I couldn’t have written this next song without you, so thank you.” That's when the two launched into Rodrigo's song which includes the lyric, "I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel/’ Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl,'" Rodrigo took the opportunity to point at Joel on his piano during this verse. When it ended, Joel grabbed a mic, gave her a hug, and said they were going to do “a song that was referred to in the last song.”

Joel then left the piano and stood next to Rodrigo to sing "Uptown Girl," and the two traded verses throughout the song. Check out a fan-shared video of the unforgettable moment below.