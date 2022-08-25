WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words

Police in Ohio are at a loss for words after a very unusual crime was caught on a doorbell camera, according to WTRF-7 News.

Stark County police are looking for two suspects that stole a fire hydrant after it had previously been knocked over. The entire hydrant heist was caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera. About the incident, a police chief in Stark County said (via WTRF 7 News), “I am at a loss to explain this one.”

According to the police report, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on August 6 in the 1300 block of Bairer Avenue. The video shows two individuals walk over the hydrant and carry it off together, placing it in the trunk of a gold Chevy. A dog was also in the back seat of the car at the time. It appears to be a German Shepard. Police have since released the video in hopes someone can identify the suspects in it.

“Why one would think they could do it in the middle of the afternoon?” Chief Andrew Turowski, who also noted the neighborhood is busy at that time of day, questioned.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Detective Jill Pilla at 330-875-2871 or e-mail at Jpilla@louisvilleohio.org.