WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway

Flood waters fell so heavily near Joshua Tree National Park this week that a section of road completely washed away. According to KTLA, the Eastbound lanes of 10 Freeway in Riverside County just West of Blythe remain closed as the road sits separated in two pieces. California DOT District 8 took to Twitter to update locals of the terrible travel conditions.

"RIVCO: I-10 east of SR-177, closed in both directions due to flooding and overturned big rig. Delay travel at this time, or use an alternate route: detour would be SR-62 to I-10 into Whitewater. SR-177 is closed due to flooding. #Caltrans8," the tweet read. Since the initial tweet, California DOT District 8 has updated followers with improving conditions.

KTLA mentioned that less damage was done to the Westbound lanes of the freeway and they were shortly reopened. @DevinCroft posted a video to Twitter that detailed the full extent of the flood.